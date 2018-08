Watch the full interview as Rob Andrew defends his position as elite director of the Rugby Football Union following England's disappointing World Cup.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Alastair Eykyn, Andrew describes the RFU as being at "rock bottom" and refers to the leaking of confidential reports into England's performance in New Zealand as "disgusting".

But Andrew adds that he is "comfortable" with his own personal performance in the job and says he has no plans to resign.