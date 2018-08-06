RFU papering over cracks - Hansen

All Blacks assistant and former Wales coach Steve Hansen believes that the Rugby Football Union have been "papering over the cracks" for too long and that structural reform is needed.

The 52-year-old Kiwi, in London with Graham Henry to prepare the Barbarians for their match against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday, wishes to see a strong England side for the good of the sport but feels the current set-up are being undermined by their governing body, on a day when a highly damaging report was leaked to the media.

Top videos

Video

RFU papering over cracks - Hansen

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

  • From the section Athletics
Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

  • From the section Athletics
Video

'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis

  • From the section Athletics
Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

  • From the section Swimming
Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

  • From the section Swimming
Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

  • From the section Football
Video

Stretch out with Team GB skier Cheshire

Video

GB's Walls wins elimination race gold

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Open Water Swimming

Watch: European Championships 2018 - Open water swimming

  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Paul Pogba

Transfer deadline - one day to go

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning 100m European Championships gold

Asher-Smith now world class - Cram on golden night for British sprinting

  • From the section Athletics
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea in talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa for £71m

  • From the section Football
BBC pundits

Who is in a 'mess' and who will win Premier League? - BBC pundits' predictions

Zlatan heads the ball

'Heading should be limited in professional football & banned for under-18s'