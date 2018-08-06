All Blacks assistant and former Wales coach Steve Hansen believes that the Rugby Football Union have been "papering over the cracks" for too long and that structural reform is needed.

The 52-year-old Kiwi, in London with Graham Henry to prepare the Barbarians for their match against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday, wishes to see a strong England side for the good of the sport but feels the current set-up are being undermined by their governing body, on a day when a highly damaging report was leaked to the media.