Andrew 'not considering resigning'

Rob Andrew, the Rugby Football Union's director of elite rugby, says he is "absolutely not considering resigning" during a stormy exchange during England team manager Martin Johnson's resignation news conference.

Andrew was asked by BBC sports news correspondent Dan Roan if he should shoulder some of the blame for the tumultuous World Cup campaign that preceded Johnson's departure.

Johnson stood down after three-and-a-half years following a miserable World Cup that ended in quarter-final defeat by France and featured a series of on- and off-field controversies.

