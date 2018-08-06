Former England captain Lewis Moody, who retired after the recent World Cup, says he continues to take his team's poor performance in New Zealand "very personally", but insists Martin Johnson remains the right man to manage the side.

Moody won 71 caps for his country and was part of England's victorious World Cup campaign in 2003.

But following England's quarter-final defeat by France in October, the former Leicester flanker admits the attitude and behaviour of some of his players in New Zealand was 'naive'.