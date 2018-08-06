Former England international Simon Halliday says England's poor World Cup performance is down to the structure of English rugby.

The erstwhile Bath centre believes that manager Martin Johnson is a "clear asset" and should be kept in his post, in the same way that Clive Woodward was kept on after the disappointing 1999 World Cup.

Fran Cotton is currently leading a review into the entire England structure and Halliday hopes that one of the things to come out of it will be autonomy for the professional game board.