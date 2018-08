New Zealand captain Richie McCaw looks forward to Sunday's World Cup final with France, when the hosts will hope to end their 24-year wait for a second World Cup.

Flanker McCaw, New Zealand's most-capped player, is aiming to become the first All Blacks captain since David Kirk in 1987 to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

The All Blacks will start the game as red-hot favourites, but McCaw warns his team-mates to take nothing for granted.