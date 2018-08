Legendary former All Blacks number eight and captain Wayne 'Buck' Shelford is backing New Zealand to win only their second Rugby World Cup, but says France will "give us a run for our money".

Shelford played against France in the inaugural final in 1987, and told BBC Sport's Dan Roan the All Blacks have been "building for this game every year for four years since", predicting the hosts will win by more than 12 points.