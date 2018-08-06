New Zealand centre Conrad Smith recognises that France have the players and the ability to threaten the All Blacks when the two sides meet in Sunday's World Cup final.

Smith says he is proud of the way his side performed in their semi-final against Australia and is optimistic the All Blacks can lift the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Third-choice fly-half Aaron Cruden, who replaces the injured Dan Carter and Colin Slade, also looks forward to performing on the biggest stage against France.