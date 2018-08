Wales skipper Sam Warburton says he is "gutted" to have been sent off in his side's World Cup semi-final against France and there was "no malicious intent" in the tackle on wing Vincent Clerc.

Irish referee Alain Rolland banished the flanker in the 18th minute of their 9-8 defeat in Auckland.

Wales now face New Zealand or Australia in Friday's third-place play-off.

