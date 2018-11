The Rugby Football Association's acting chairman Martyn Thomas backs Martin Johnson to remain as England manager after Saturday's World Cup exit at the hands of France.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, Thomas admitted that there had been highs and lows over the past couple of years but that England had failed to deliver in the World Cup.

