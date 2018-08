Former All Blacks full-back Christian Cullen talks to Radio 5 live about how New Zealand will cope without injured fly-half Dan Carter.

New Zealand face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Sunday and Cullen thinks the All Blacks will still be hard to beat on home soil, with Colin Slade replacing Carter in the fly-half spot.

In the weekend's other quarter-final action, England face France and Ireland take on France on Saturday, while South Africa and Australia meet on Sunday.