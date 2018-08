Nick Easter is wary that England's World Cup quarter-final opponents France could produce an "outstanding" performance on Saturday as prepares to take over from James Haskell in the England back row.

The Harlequins' number eight is one of four changes from England's defeat of Scotland with Toby Flood replacing Mike Tindall at centre, Tom Palmer at lock ahead of Courtney Lawes and Mark Cueto recalled on the left wing to replace the suspended Delon Armitage.