England players hit back at critics

England scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth dismisses , the former star who told BBC Sport that some players have shown a "lack of respect" at the World Cup in New Zealand.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Dan Roan, Wigglesworth says the team are together more than ever and accuses former players of hypocrisy, given the off-field antics of past generations.

Shontayne Hape and Manu Tuilagi agree that team spirit remains high in the England camp ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against France, but Hape did admit that certain have let the squad down.

