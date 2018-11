Jason Robinson says England switching the ball Jonny Wilkinson was due to kick in their 67-3 win over Romania is not a "big issue".

Kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness specialist Paul Stridgeon have been suspended for changing the ball without asking the permission of referee Romain Poite.

But 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Robinson describes the incident as a "minor thing" and says the new Gilbert balls are "difficult to kick".