Captain Alistair Kellock is "delighted" to be back in the starting line-up for Scotland's World Cup match against England, which he says is one of the biggest games of his career.

Scotland must win by 8 points to avoid being sent home, Kellock says his side will "use the pressure" to motivate them in defeating their rivals.

Kellock, who is one of six changes made by coach Andy Robinson for Saturday's game, adds that he hopes the World Cup ban on bagpipes will be lifted for the occasion.