Delon Armitage tells BBC Radio 5 live's Ian Robertson "it hasn't sunk in yet" that he has been selected for England's Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina.

Armitage will play on the wing instead of his more familiar position as full-back, but insists he knows what is required of any role in the back three.

The London Irish back believes Argentina will present a tough physical challenge and are certainly not to be underestimated in the Pool B clash.