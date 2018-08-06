Dallaglio urges RFU to resolve issues

Lawrence Dallaglio warns that the in-fighting within the Rugby Football Union (RFU) needs to stop as it is giving "power" to England's opponents.

The RFU is meeting on Friday as some members try to force publication of Judge Jeff Blackett's report, which is critical of the sacking of former chief executive John Steele, the board and some of the governance of the union.

Ex-England captain Dallaglio believes the potential for the squad to improve will be "enormous" if the conflicts within the RFU are resolved.

