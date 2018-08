Tries from Manu Tuilagi and Delon Armitage help England to a 9-20 victory in their World Cup warm-up game in Dublin and make it four consecutive defeats in a row for Ireland heading in to next month's tournament in New Zealand.

England's first game in New Zealand is against Argentina on 10 September in Dunedin, while Ireland face the United States a day later in New Plymouth.

