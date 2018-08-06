Highlights - Ireland 22-26 France

Ireland's indifferent form in the run up to the rugby World Cup continues with a 22-26 loss to France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Cian Healy's gives Irish an early lead but Les Bleus reply with 16 unanswered points before the break, including a Cedric Heymans try.

A wild Tomas O'Leary pass gifts a second French try to Francois Trinh-Duc after the break, to add to his audacious drop goal in the first-half.

Jonathan Sexton and Sean O'Brien grab late consolation tries but injuries to Healy and Felix Jones add to Irish concerns.

