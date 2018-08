Cedric Heymans finishes off a wonderful flowing French passing move to score France's first try in their 26-22 win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland score twice in the closing stages to give the scoreline a more respectable air, but Irish coach Declan Kidney will be concerned by the number of errors his team made.

There are also injuries to Cian Healy and Felix Jones for Ireland to be concerned with as they lose their third-straight World Cup warm up.

