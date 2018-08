England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson is pleased to be back in the England starting XV for the World Cup warm-up match with Wales on Saturday, his first Test match start for over a year.

Wilkinson insists his absence has been beneficial in terms of confirming his appetite to stay involved but admits it did lead to some soul searching.

The 32-year-old discusses his injuries and the challenges of fighting his way back to full fitness as he aims to be involved in a fourth World Cup for England.