Martin Johnson explains some of his selections for the World Cup warm up international against Wales, including why he's starting with Jonny Wilkinson.

The 2003 World Cup-winner hasn't started a test match for England for over a year but Johnson says "when you've got Jonny Wilkinson in your squad there's always a reason to pick him".

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi will make his England debut and prop Matt Stevens returns for the first time since being banned after testing positive for cocaine in 2009.

Available to UK users only.