Watch as Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor & Sam Lisone go head-to-head in a kicking challenge before their Challenge Cup sixth-round tie with Wigan Warriors.

READ MORE: 'Cup gods have thrown up eight intriguing ties'

Watch Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 20 May from 14:00 BST live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.