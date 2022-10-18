Wales coach John Kear highlights many of his players have taken annual leave to play at the Rugby League World Cup while one - Joe Burke - is juggling plumbing qualifications with training.

Wales' campaign starts against Cook Islands on Wednesday, 19 October at Leigh Sports Village (19:30 BST).

