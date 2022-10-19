Wing Rhys Williams had to wait patiently to become Wales men's rugby league's most capped international.

Williams equalled Ian Watson and Jordan James' haul of 30 caps back in 2018, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic did not break the record until June's game against France.

The 32-year-old, also his country's record try scorer, is in the Wales team for their opening game of the World Cup against Cook Islands on Wednesday.