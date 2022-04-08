Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons & St Helens - Shaun Edwards praises Steve McNamara's 'remarkable'
France rugby union defensive coach Shaun Edwards praises Steve McNamara's "remarkable" work at Catalan Dragons as they host St Helens in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
The match is a rerun of last year's dramatic Grand Final.
READ MORE: Catalans and St Helens set for Grand Final rematch
Watch live coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday 9 April on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.