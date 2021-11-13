Mouthguards aid rugby league's concussion fight

Rugby league's bid to retain its trademark physicality, while still protecting player welfare, could be aided by a mouthguard trial, which hopes to explore the impact of collisions within the game.

The new guards contain sensors and gyroscopes among other data collectors, which give readings that could help identify the stresses and strains players go through during a game or even in training.

BBC Look North takes a look closer at the study, and the thoughts of the players who are taking part.