St Helens v Castleford Tigers: 'A friendly match this ain't' - actor Ralph Ineson previews Challenge Cup final
Actor Ralph Ineson, of The Office and Game of Thrones fame, narrates BBC Sport's TV opener for the Challenge Cup Final between St Helens and Castleford Tigers.
Watch the Challenge Cup final live on Saturday 17 July on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app from 14:00 BST, with commentary on BBC Sounds.
Available to UK users only.
