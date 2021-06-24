Wales Rugby League: Women to receive same match fees as men's team
Wales' female rugby league players are set to receive the same amount in match fees for representing their country as their male counterparts.
Wales women will play their first ever Test match when they face England in Warrington on Friday.
Wales Rugby League, who launched their women's programme in 2019, say they're committed to treating their female internationals equally, which will see them receive the same backroom support, insurance cover and match fees as men's international players.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Rugby League