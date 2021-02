Former Wales and British and Irish Lions playmaker Gavin Henson is relishing his return to playing with rugby league’s West Wales Raiders.

The 39-year-old is set to make his league debut in the Challenge Cup tie against Widnes on the weekend of 20/21 March.

Henson wants to help the League 1 side create a cup upset against the former Super League club who were known as the Cup kings in their heyday.

