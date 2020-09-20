The inspiring story of Mose Masoe and his recovery from career-ending spinal injury

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Mose Masoe tells BBC Sport about the moment he suffered a career-ending spinal injury in January and the inspirational story of his continuing recovery after being told he might never walk again.

