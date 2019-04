Warrington travel to St Helens on Friday night in a match that brings together the two stand-out teams in Super League.

The Wire leapfrogged Saints at the top of the table this week after their win against London, while Justin Holbrook's side lost for the first time this year when they were beaten away at Catalans Dragons.

Former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin joined Tanya Arnold in the Super League Show studio to discuss where the match will be won and lost.