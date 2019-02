The voice of rugby league on TV and radio for 37 years, Ray French is finally putting down the microphone for good.

Having commentated on his first Challenge Cup final for television in 1982, French became the voice of the game into the 21st century, and as recently as last season was on the airwaves at BBC Radio Merseyside.

The BBC's Super League Show looks back on some of his commentary highlights.

