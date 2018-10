Swinton second-row Rhodri Lloyd reveals how a text message from team-mate Mike Butt resulted in a Wales call-up for the winger.

Butt messaged Lloyd while at a friend’s wedding in Mexico asking if he could be eligible through his Welsh-born grandmother.

Lloyd alerted coach John Kear on WhatsApp and Butt has joined up with the Wales squad for their European Championship defence, which starts against France in Carcassonne on Saturday.