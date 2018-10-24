Former England player Shaun Edwards gives fans three reasons to be optimistic following their opening-day defeat to Australia in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

WATCH MORE: Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.