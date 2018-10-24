Watch archive footage as Zak Hardaker scores a stunning solo try for Castleford against his parent club Leeds.

The Tigers announced on Thursday that Hardaker will be left out of their squad for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds following a "breach of club rules".

England international Hardaker, 25, has been one of the stand-out players in 2017, scoring 13 tries in 30 games to help the Tigers to the Grand Final.

