Even the watching Lennox Lewis could not fail to be impressed by Bradford Northern's heavyweight contest with the touring New Zealand side, in this slice of archive from BBC Sportsnight.

The class of 1993 were directed by Great Britain scrum-half Deryck Fox, aided by Brimah Kebbie and David Watson, in a physical battle against Howie Tamati's Kiwis on the rainsoaked Odsal turf.

It was one of five defeats for the tourists, who also lost all three Tests against Great Britain and also Castleford.