Four Nations: Which Beatle is England's Burgess?

The Four Nations final is coming to Liverpool, so we asked England's Sam Burgess, Scotland's Danny Brough, Australia's Johnathan Thurston and New Zealand's Issac Luke take on our 'Fab Four Nations' quiz to find out which Beatle they're most like.

LISTEN LIVE: Australia v Scotland, Friday 28 October, 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

WATCH LIVE: England v New Zealand, Saturday 29 October, 13.15 BST, BBC One.

READ MORE: What awaits in the Four Nations?

WATCH MORE: Keegan Hirst: Being gay in rugby league.

