SLS2: Leigh's return to Super League

Leigh Centurions joined Leeds Rhinos in booking their place in Super League for 2017, becoming the first team to win promotion under the new Qualifiers format.

The Championship winners' success means one of the four Super League clubs playing in this season's middle pool of eight will drop out - leaving Salford, Hull KR and Huddersfield in a nervous predicament.

Host Tanya Arnold is joined by Leigh skipper Micky Higham and former Salford and Wales coach Iestyn Harris to discuss the Centurions' achievement and what it means to the format of the competition.

