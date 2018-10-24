Neil Turley and Tommy Martyn inspired Leigh to their last Super League promotion before this seasons's success, beating Whitehaven in a classic 2004 Grand Final.

Under Darren Abram, the Leythers made it to the decider at Widnes' Halton Stadium to face a Haven side coached by current Scotland boss Steve McCormack.

It took a gruelling extra-time period to settle the match, and bring top flight rugby to the old Hilton Park for the first time in the summer era.

