There are those on the Furness peninsula who see Barrow as a Lancashire town, rather than Cumbrian under the modern county boundaries.

Their argument is backed up by one of their biggest rugby league successes of more-recent times, when they triumphed in the 1983 Lancashire Cup to take silverware to Craven Park.

Barrow, a second-tier side, took on mighty Widnes in the final at Central Park in Wigan, having beaten Warrington, Salford and Whitehaven en route.

In their ranks were Great Britain internationals David Cairns and Eddie Syzmala, and they helped see off a Widnes side featuring stars such as Joe Lydon, Tony Myler and Kevin Tamati.

You can take a look back into the BBC archive every week with the Super League Show - shown on BBC One in the north of England every Monday, nationwide every Tuesday on BBC Two and on the iPlayer all week.