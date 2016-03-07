SLS2: Drop goals, tackles and recovery

Leeds captain Danny McGuire and Huddersfield's Eorl Crabtree join Tanya Arnold for an alternative look at Super League.

Both have been out injured for their respective clubs, and their recoveries are discussed, as is the hot topic of tackling after a number of doctors and academics called for it to be banned in school rugby.

There is a Try of the Week, which takes a twist for round four, and the popular #lasttackle segment joins up with Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

The Super League Show is broadcast to the north of England on Monday nights on BBC One, with a nationwide repeat on BBC Two every Tuesday lunchtime.

The show is also available on the BBC iPlayer all week.

Available to UK users only.