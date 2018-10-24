The presence of actor Windsor Davies and giant sticks of rock at a packed Willows sprinkled a bit of stardust on 1977's John Player Trophy final between Castleford and Blackpool Borough.

Cas, led by skipper Mal Reilly who had returned to Wheldon Road following a successful Grand Final-winning stint at Manly in Australia, also had future Challenge Cup-winning captain John Joyner and Great Britain back-rower Steve Norton in their ranks.

Borough, featuring joint man-of-the-match Howard Allen, the late Paul Gamble and Jimmy Hamilton, struggled in the league that season, but made their way to the final with wins against Barrow, Halifax, Workington and Leigh.

