Watch archive from 1978 as passionate rugby league fan Colin Welland interviews the Leeds and St. Helens players in his own inimitable way ahead of the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The Oscar-winning writer and actor, aged 81, died earlier this week after suffering from Alzheimer's disease, his family announced.

Welland won an Oscar in 1982 for best original screenplay for writing the film Chariots of Fire, about two athletes at the 1924 Olympic Games.