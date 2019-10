Challenge Cup finalists Hull Kingston Rovers have only won the cup once, in a famous final against city rivals Hull FC in 1980.

A try and three goals from wing Steve Hubbard plus a drop goal from captain Roger Millward sealed victory.

You can see Hull KR take on Leeds Rhinos at Wembley live on BBC One & the BBC Sport website from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.