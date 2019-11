Leigh Centurions half-back Liam Kay runs the length of the field to finish a surprise move against Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

Kay's try could not see the home side to victory though as the Wildcats scraped through 16-17 thanks to a drop-goal from Lee Smith.

Leigh have lost all three of their games so far in The Qualifiers and are second from bottom.

You can see every try from every round on the Super League Show which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.