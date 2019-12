Hull KR cause one of the upsets of the season by beating Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley.

After trailing to Ryan Atkins' second-minute converted try, Rovers kept their heads to book an all-Yorkshire final with Leeds on 29 August.

Josh Mantellato, who kicked five goals, Ken Sio, Kevin Larroyer and Shaun Lunt got their tries. Richie Myler and Ben Currie scored Wire's other tries.

Rovers' win booked their first Wembley Challenge Cup final trip in 29 years.