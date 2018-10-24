Watch Leeds Rhinos prop forward Jamie Peacock test the new in-game microphone during his side's Challenge Cup sixth-round win over Huddersfield Giants.

The hosts, who won 48-16, ran in eight tries to book their place against Hull FC in the quarter-finals.

Peacock says watching the footage back was "cringe worthy" while BBC Sport presenter Tanya Arnold jokes he is "bossy" on the pitch.

Available to UK users only.

