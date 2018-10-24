Cumbria is one of rugby league's genuine heartlands, and remains so today despite the lack of Super League representation within the county.

Three famous clubs, Barrow in the south, Workington Town and Whitehaven further up the coast, have rich histories in the professional game and are members of the Championship divisions.

Meanwhile amateur clubs such as Egremont, Wath Brow, Kells, Hensingham to name but four continue to highlight the pool of talented players throughout the region.

Here the BBC Super League Show remembers the last highlight for one of those clubs, Workington Town, when they beat Wigan 16-13 to win the now defunct Lancashire Cup in 1977-78.

Iain McCorquodale, who was a prolific kicker for Town, the early incarnation of London rugby league with Fulham and Oldham, showed his prowess with the boot at Warrington's Wilderspool ground to bring silverware to Derwent Park.

