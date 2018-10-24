London Broncos full-back Richie Mathers tells BBC London that having a side from the capital in Super League is "a must" for the game.

The Broncos were relegated from the top flight last season and begin their campaign in the new-look Championship at home to Doncaster on Sunday.

This year is the first time in the 20-year history of Super League that there is no team from London involved and BBC London's Ian Ramsdale looks at the implication for the Broncos and the sport in the south of England.

David Lawrenson of the Rugby Football League, Broncos head coach Joey Grima and Broncos half-back Joe Keyes also give their views on the future of the club.